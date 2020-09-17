Miami

Woman Who Traveled to Miami for Butt Lift Dies Following Procedure

A woman who traveled to Miami for a Brazilian butt lift has died following the procedure.

Gia Romulado Rodriguez died Tuesday. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Rodriguez died of a fat embolism, the same thing that the NBC 6 Investigators have found some 15 women have died of in South Florida over the last several years.

In the surgery, fat that’s removed from one area is injected into the backside to make it fuller. If the fat gets in a blood vessel, it can cause death.

Rodriguez was 46 years old and traveled from New York to Miami for the surgery this week.

