‘He was going to kill me': Woman who was shot by ex 8 times takes stand in his trial

Trial began Tuesday for a Miami Gardens man who shot his girlfriend about five times inside their apartment.

Fifty-five-year-old Gayle Blount has been in jail since 2021 after police arrested him for attempting to kill Bridget Knighton by shooting her multiple times.

Knighton told NBC6 she believes she was shot eight times, including in the legs and stomach, and several bullets had to be removed from her body.

On Tuesday, Knighton told jurors she was in an abusive relationship with Blounte and she had been trying to get out of it. She also told jurors the couple had been fighting the day of the shooting and she feared, "he was going to kill me."

In May of 2021, Blount shot Knighton.

"Every time he pulled the trigger, he said something...look what you made me do," Knighton said.

After the shooting, Knighton claims Blount did not render aid and instead, "washed his hands, took the dish towel to wipe the gun out, while I was laying on the floor, bleeding."

The trial comes a week after Blount was hoping to accept a 20-year prison deal offered by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

However, Knighton appeared in court and urged the judge to deny the deal because she wanted her shooter to spend at least 25 years in prison.

"If I must endure this pain for the rest of my life because I dared survive his attempt to kill me, then he should not be spared a similar fate," Knighton told the judge last week.

The judge admitted she "was not aware after I accepted the guilty plea that this was the background," and sided with Knighton by denying the 20-year-deal.

Because Blount was not willing to accept 25 years, the judge allowed him to take back his guilty plea and head to trial.

Blount is now hoping to convince jurors he shot his girlfriend in self-defense.

"He wasn’t trying to kill her. He didn’t want to kill her. He needed to disable her to prevent what she was trying to do to him kill him. With her firearm," defense attorney Jonathan Jordan told jurors on Tuesday.

Defense attorneys say Knighton tortured his client verbally and physically.

Jordan also explained to jurors the pair had been upset prior to the shooting and adds because Knighton possessed a firearm, Blount's fear was reasonable, and he needed to shoot.

The trial continues Wednesday.