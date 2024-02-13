Woman with ‘f— off' tattoo arrested again months after allegedly trying to kill ex

A Homestead woman with a "f--- off" tattoo on her neck has been arrested again, months after she was charged with trying to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Sinar Borroto, 27, was arrested Monday on a charge of victim tampering, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sinar Borroto

Borroto had been arrested this past August on an attempted murder charge after she crashed a U-Haul truck into her ex-boyfriend's Mercedes, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Borroto had been involved in a verbal altercation with the ex and yelled "I'm going to crash into you" shortly before she did just that.

After the Mercedes was struck by the U-Haul, it hit a Kia, the report said. Multiple people were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

According to the new arrest report, Borroto contacted her ex by phone back on Nov. 21 and told him she knows where he lives.

The ex asked her if she was going to send hit men to his home and she replied "yes," the report said.

During the conversation, Borroto attempted to get the man to drop the previous charges against her, the report said.

Borroto then sent messages to the ex through Instagram to try to get his phone number, saying she needed it for her lawyer so he could sign a paper before her court appearance, the report said.

Borroto, who was on house arrest for the attempted murder charge, was found at her home Monday and taken into custody before she was booked into jail.

In court Tuesday, Borroto was appointed a public defender and ordered to stay away from her ex. Her bond was set at $15,000.