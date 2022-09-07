Woman With Same Name as Rapper Tupac Shakur Charged With Battery in Miami-Dade

A woman with the same named as late famed rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was arrested Tuesday in Miami-Dade County on a battery charge.

The 34-year-old woman with the same exact name - Tupac Amaru Shakur - was arrested and is being held on one count of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65.

The female Shakur is being held on $10,000 bond.

Wednesday marks the 26th anniversary of the day when the rapper Shakur, who sold over 75 million albums during his career, was shot while sitting in a car in Las Vegas, Nevada. He died six days later at the age of 25.