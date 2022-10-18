Woman Wounded in Gladeview Shooting

A woman was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Gladeview, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the area of NW 77th Street and 16th Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Officials haven't released her identity and did not have information on a shooter.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.