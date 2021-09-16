Broward County

Woman Wounded in Shooting at Hotel in Hollywood

By NBC 6

A woman was hospitalized after she was wounded in a shooting at a hotel in Hollywood Thursday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the Hotolos Hollywood at 2520 Stirling Road, Hollywood Police said.

One woman was taken to the hospital with leg injuries, officials said.

Officers were at the scene Thursday morning gathering evidence.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

