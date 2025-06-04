Woman's arrest is second made in man's 2022 murder in Miami Beach

Nearly three years after a man was gunned down inside a car in Miami Beach, a woman has been arrested in connection with his killing.

Gykai Kyrie Nottage, 21, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the June 30, 2022 killing of 32-year-old Darnell Williams, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nottage is at least the second suspect charged in the killing, following the October 2022 arrest of 25-year-old Diori Barnard, who also faces a second-degree murder charge.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to an arrest warrant, officers had responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Collins Avenue and 14th Street and found a black Nissan Sentra crashed into a wall.

Inside was Williams, who'd been shot in the back of the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

According to the warrant, a witness had seen Williams driving the Sentra and saw a man approach the passenger side then heard a gunshot and saw the Sentra speed off and crash into a wall.

The witness said he saw the suspect enter a maroon-colored vehicle and flee the scene.

Investigators found an iPhone at the intersection that was later determined to belong top Barnard, the warrant said.

Barnard's fingerprints were also found on Williams' vehicle, the warrant said.

Detectives found a series of messages from shortly before the killing exchanged between Barnard and Nottage, who was with Williams in his car.

"He got dreads?" Barnard asked Nottage, referring to Williams, according to the warrant.

Nottage says "yes" and tells Barnard she is in the car.

"Keep him there," Barnard said, according to the warrant.

Nottage later sends a photo of the victim driving, and Barnard messages Nottage "I'm sorry but it's going down," the warrant said.

Nottage messages that she wants to get out and Barnard tells her to relax, the warrant said.

Barnard tells Nottage to switch to Instagram Messenger and Nottage messages "14th Collins," the location where the murder occurred, the warrant said.

According to the warrant, Nottage fled from Florida and had been living in Georgia.

Nottage appeared before a Miami-Dade judge on Wednesday, who ordered her held without bond.