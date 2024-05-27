North Miami Beach

Woman's body found in North Miami Beach canal on Memorial Day

Crews reportedly used a floating device to contain the body.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a disturbing start to Memorial Day for a group of people in North Miami Beach, when they reportedly came across a body floating in a canal.

North Miami Beach Police told NBC6 that officers were patrolling the area of Snake Creek Canal when the group flagged them down about a body in the water.

Officers later noticed a woman's body floating north to south, according to North Miami Beach Police. They reportedly used a floating device to contain the body.

Police told NBC6 that they are treating this as a death investigation and that there are currently no signs of foul play.

This article tagged under:

North Miami Beach
