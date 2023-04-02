Woman's Dead Body Found Lying on Ground in Weston: BSO

A woman was found dead on the ground in Weston on Sunday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO responded to a medical call in the area of Indian Trace and Weston Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies located an adult woman lying on the ground and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and will determine the cause and manner of death.

“I mean we weren't aware at all," said Breana Noda, who lives in the area. "I didn’t hear any commotion or anything. Weston is a pretty calm and safe place so to hear that is very shocking.”

The incident is currently under investigation by BSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.