Women Caught on Camera Setting Miami Gardens Porch on Fire

Surveillance video shows two women pouring lighter fluid on the front porch of a Miami Gardens home and then setting it on fire early Wednesday morning.

“I feel unsafe,” said Keaisha Franklin, who lives on 183rd Street. “I feel unsafe for my family. I haven’t been to sleep yet.”

Franklin says it happened around 12:30 a.m.

All I saw was my son chasing people across the street,” she said. “I saw people running this way, and it was a big mess.”

A fire was started outside her front door and to two of her cars.

“This is the top of the car where they set it on fire,” Franklin said, showing the damage. “They burned the antenna, and this is the back part of the car.”

She says she doesn’t know the women in the video but believes she’s being targeted by an ex-boyfriend.

Surveillance video shows two women pouring lighter fluid on the front porch of a Miami Gardens home and then setting it on fire. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Franklin says the same thing happened back in June where several family members’ cars were set on fire outside her home.

“This is ludicrous,” she said. “I can’t live like this.”

Franklin and her children were able to get out unharmed, but she fears if there’s another incident, she may not be so lucky.

“I can’t stop thinking about that,” Franklin said. “What if I wasn’t able to get all my kids out?”

Miami Gardens police are investigating.

“It makes me angry,” she said. “It makes me want revenge.”

Franklin sends this message to whoever did this.

“You will get caught,” she said. “And, when you do, I’m gonna be there to push it to the fullest extent that I can. So just be ready.”