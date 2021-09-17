Miami

Women Caught on Surveillance Dumping Cooking Oil Into Edgewater Storm Drain

The discarded oil caused damage to the drain and sewage system, police said.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are looking for two women who were caught on surveillance video dumping used cooking oil from a restaurant into a storm drain in Edgewater.

The incident took place at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 7 near NE 2nd Avenue and 29th Street, according to Miami police.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The discarded oil caused damage to the drain and sewage system, police said.

Police are looking for a heavyset white woman who was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black shirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes, as well as a white, thin white woman last seen wearing a red/burgundy t-shirt, dark-colored pants and grey sneakers.

Local

Broward County 5 mins ago

Broward Committee on Building Safety Propose Final Recommendations

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Citizenship Day: Miami-Dade County Holding #PathToCitizenship ‘Mega Clinic' Online

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Environmental Crimes Unit at 305-603-6055. Anonymous tipsters can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

MiamiEdgewater
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us