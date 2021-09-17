Women Caught on Surveillance Dumping Cooking Oil Into Edgewater Storm Drain

Police are looking for two women who were caught on surveillance video dumping used cooking oil from a restaurant into a storm drain in Edgewater.

The incident took place at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 7 near NE 2nd Avenue and 29th Street, according to Miami police.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The discarded oil caused damage to the drain and sewage system, police said.

Police are looking for a heavyset white woman who was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black shirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes, as well as a white, thin white woman last seen wearing a red/burgundy t-shirt, dark-colored pants and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Environmental Crimes Unit at 305-603-6055. Anonymous tipsters can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).