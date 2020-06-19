Women Caught With Stolen Meat, Liquor in Doral: Police

Three Miami women faced a judge Friday after police say they were caught with stolen liquor and meat in Doral.

Police say Lexus Adams, Dasharna Curry and Shaniece Lee were caught on surveillance video Thursday taking over $100 worth of meat from a Sedano's Supermarket on Northwest 58th Street. They also allegedly stole a bottle of cognac from a nearby liquor store.

Police officers later made a traffic stop and found the three women inside a white Chevy Tahoe at a nearby gas station, where they found the meat and liquor.

“People probably may commit a crime like this out of necessity," a judge said Friday in bond court.

The women were charged with theft and petit theft and were released from jail without having to pay a bond. Since the start of the pandemic, a judicial order went into effect limiting the number of inmates kept in jail, especially for non-violent crimes. The judge also issued a stay-away order from the Sedano's.

“I know times are tough," the judge said. "If you get arrested in these times, the last place you want to be is in the jail.”