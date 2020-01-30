Women Claim Miami Man Sexually Battered Them During Massages

A South Florida man who worked as a masseuse is facing charges after police say multiple women accused him of sexually battering them during massages.

Jorge Luis Espinosa, 54, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery and one count of practicing massage without a license, according to Miami-Dade jail records and arrest reports.

The arrest reports said one woman told investigators she was receiving a massage from Espinosa on Jan. 31, 2019, at a massage business on Southwest 72nd Street when he sexually battered her.

A second woman told investigators she had gone to another business on Southwest 107th Avenue on Dec. 27, 2019, for a scheduled massage with Espinosa. The woman said that during the course of the massage Espinosa sexually battered her, and she immediately ended the session and left the facility, the reports said.

Espinosa later told investigators he has hundreds of clients and couldn't remember if he had given either woman a massage, and denied the allegations of sexual battery, the reports said. The reports redacted what Espinosa told detectives about his massage license.

Espinosa was booked into jail, where he remained held on $15,500 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said the department's sexual crimes unit is still investigating.

"Investigators fear that there may be more victims out there that perhaps did not come forward," Zabaleta said. "If anybody has been victimized by this individual we urge them to contact the police immediately."