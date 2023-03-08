Women Ripped Off Man Who Brought Them Home From Hard Rock Casino: BSO

Authorities are searching for two women who they say ripped off a man who brought them to his Pompano Beach home after meeting them at a casino.

The man met the women back on Dec. 22 when he went to the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

The man brought them home, where surveillance cameras showed the women inside and then quickly leaving.

The next day, the man said he discovered some of his belongings were missing, including a firearm, sneakers and watches.

Detectives are trying to identify the women and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-786-4208.