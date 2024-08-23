Women steal 21 Stanley cups, Bogg bags with child in tow in Fort Myers: Authorities

Police are searching for three women who walked out of a Dick’s Sporting Goods with 21 Stanley cups and more merchandise in Fort Myers.

Police said the theft of the coveted cups happened at a store on South Cleveland Avenue on Tuesday.

The three women walked in, split up and one left with two bags full of Stanleys, valued at $35 per cup. Then they took off in a blue Toyota.

The bags they loaded the cups into were Bogg bags, worth $90 each, bringing the total to $915 worth of stolen goods.

“There's a big market for these Stanley cups. It very well could be part of a ring that we see all the time coming from Tampa, coming from Miami, and just making their stops along the way to steal,” Crime Stoppers Manager Trish Routte told NBC affiliate WBBH.

Authorities said the thieves had a child in tow.

“It's really sad that anybody would bring a child into a store when they're getting ready to commit a crime or be part of a crime, even if they're not the ones that actually walked out of the store. You're with the group. You knew what everybody going in was planning on doing. So that's just, you know, that's just a whole new level of low,” Routte said.