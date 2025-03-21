Women's group targets Tate brothers with ‘Unwanted in Miami' posters

A woman's rights group has launched a new campaign against the Tate brothers in Miami.

The group known as UltraViolet began hanging "unwanted in Miami" posters around Wynwood in both English and Spanish on Thursday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The posters have a QR code that provide a link to the list of accusations the brothers are facing in several countries.

Andrew and Tristan Tate arrived in Fort Lauderdale last month after they were allowed to leave Romania, where they face human trafficking charges.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The brothers also face separate charges in the United Kingdom of rape and human trafficking, as well as a civil case filed in South Florida from a woman who claims she was taken to Romania for sex work.

The brothers, who are dual U.S.-British citizens, have denied the allegations.

UltraViolet blames the Trump administration for allowing the brothers back into the country.

"We want the Trump administration, we want Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is a Floridian herself, to come to their senses, to do what they claim they do, and to protect women by extraditing these men to face their day in court," UntraViolet's Rosa Valderrama said.

An attorney representing the brothers previously said they plan to return to Romania to meet with prosecutors, then return to the U.S.