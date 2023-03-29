Women's History Month: Local Advocate Stands Up for Children, Families in Need

During Women’s History Month, NBC 6 is highlighting a local woman known for standing in the gap for children and families.

Regina Davis, who loving goes by “Ms. Regina” has spent countless hours of service. advocating for those in need. From basic school supplies to making sure children have food to eat, she is a known community activist.

Davis has been honored by dozens of organization. She has received dozens of accolades and proclamations from area cities. But she tells NBC 6 the awards do not mean much. Her focus has been the families in Miami-Dade County specifically, those in Liberty City.

“Parents know me…. They know Ms. Regina," she said. "The have watched me raise my children in this neighborhood. They know that success is possible.”

Davis is a retired nurse who has raised her own children in Liberty Square. Her daughter completing her Ph.D. a few weeks ago. Part of her success is her steadfast commitment om getting resources for the community.

“Every child has the ability to succeeded!” she said.

But a year ago, her work was unexpectedly halted. That’s when her home was “accidently” targeted by alleged gang members. The gunman who fired those shots asked for forgiveness.

“I survived. I did damage my hip," she said. "But I did survive and I forgave them men who did this.”

She now uses a walker to get around these days, but her work never stopped. Davis is being honored by the Children’s Trust for her never-ending work.

“People know Ms. Regina and her story," CEO Jim Haj said. "What she has done in the large scale—but just her day-to-day story in the things that she has had the impact of children and families.”

Her biggest push right now: getting families connected to the Belafonte TACOLCY Center. They work with over 5,000 children and parents each year through our direct services.

Davis will be honored by the Children’s Trust at the Champions for Children Awards Ceremony on April 27.