Women's History Month: Miami-Dade's Longest Tenured Teacher

In honor of Women’s History Month, NBC 6 is honoring a woman with over five decades of dedication to children at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Cutler Bay Senior High School science teacher Deborah Rubio is one of the longest tenured teachers in the school district. Rubio started her teaching career at West Miami Junior High 52 years ago.

She then moved on to Richmond Heights Junior High before landing at Cutler Bay Senior High School.

“People keep asking me why you don’t retire? Why don’t you start enjoying life? I said, I am enjoying life," Rubio said. "This is what I love. This is what I love to do.”

Every day, she takes the drive on the Florida's Turnpike, commuting from Broward County to Cutler Bay.

“I wake up every morning, I do a 100 mile a day round trip to be here," she said. "I live in Plantation. We are Hurricane Andrew refugees.”

And while most of her contemporaries are winding down their careers, Rubio is teaching a full load. She’s patient and dedicated to sharing important concepts to her students.

“One of my favorite things to do is teach kids how to properly use the microscope," she said. "I love that.”

She encourages all her kids, especially her female students, to consider careers in STEM.

“Traditionally, the science and engineering has been for guys," she added. "But, girls are seeing the world is wide open to what you can do.”

She said she was lucky to find her passion while she was young and added she has no plans to quit anytime soon.

