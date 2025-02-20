Tech accused of raping patient at mental health facility, BSO seeks more victims

A worker at a mental health facility in Oakland Park was arrested after he allegedly raped a patient, and authorities fear there could be more alleged victims.

Jeff Doresca, 37, was arrested Monday on six counts of sexual battery, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center on N. Dixie Highway in Oakland Park, where Doresca worked as a male tech.

According to an arrest report, the victim, a 32-year-old woman, had self-admitted herself to the facility for treatment on Feb. 13.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Doresca visited the victim's rooms several times, where he sexually battered her, authorities said.

Video from the facility showed Doresca entering the patient's room multiple times, and the victim's roommate told investigators she witnessed the incidents, the report said.

The victim told investigators she had been given medication that caused her to be drowsy and to lose consciousness the day the incidents happened.

She said she remembered a male tech coming in her room and telling her to take a shower, then said he started watching her shower, the report said.

She said she was still drowsy as he started to fondle her while she was in the shower, the report said.

The woman said the male tech later returned and forced her to perform a sex act on him, saying she was too drowsy and weak to resist, the report said.

She said he returned five more times, raping her each time as she was still too drowsy and weak to resist, the report said.

Doresca later admitted to detectives he'd had sex with the woman in her room, but claimed she "came onto him and threatened him that if he did not have sex with her that she would report him, and he would lose his job," the report said.

"Doresca admitted that he was instructed when he was hired that he was not allowed to have sex with any of the patients, that it was wrong to have sex with a mental patient who was drowsy from being under the influence of her medication, and that he was not thinking straight when he had sex with a helpless victim unable to resist due to being too weak and drowsy from her medication for her mental condition," the report said.

Doresca was arrested when he showed up to work on Monday, officials said. He was booked into jail where he remained on an immigration hold, records showed.

In a statement Thursday, BSO officials said they fear there could be more alleged victims of Doresca. They're asking anyone with information to contact them at 954-321-4243.