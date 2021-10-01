Miami-Dade County

Worker Airlifted to Hospital After Becoming Trapped in Crane in NW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A worker was airlifted to the hospital after becoming trapped in a crane in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at a business in the 6900 block of Northwest 97th Avenue.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the worker was airlifted to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Miami 6 hours ago

Famous Cuban Restaurant Versailles Celebrates 50 Years in Miami

Miami Beach 5 hours ago

Party Crowds Spark Effort to Turn Down Volume in South Beach

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us