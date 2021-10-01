Worker Airlifted to Hospital After Becoming Trapped in Crane in NW Miami-Dade

A worker was airlifted to the hospital after becoming trapped in a crane in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at a business in the 6900 block of Northwest 97th Avenue.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the worker was airlifted to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.