Worker at Opa-locka Amazon Warehouse Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A least one worker at the Amazon warehouse in Opa-locka was confirmed to have coronavirus, but another worker claims there are more cases and says going to work every day is a gamble.

"I know we’re getting hazard pay, but our lives are still at stake with us staying in the building," said the worker, who did not want to be identified.

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed there is at least one positive case at the Opa-locka location and says the company has started new measures to keep employees safe, like taking workers’ temperatures daily, providing face masks to workers and increasing deep cleaning at all sites.

Despite the new measures, the worker fears it’s only a matter of time before others get sick.

"I’m healthy, God willing. But how long can that last before you actually catch it at the workplace?" he said.

Amazon says workers now have to wipe down and sanitize their work stations. The company says it has also hired a lot more workers to keep up with demand and are conducting interviews through video conference.