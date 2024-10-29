Worker fired after ballot bin & bag fell off Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections truck

A Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections employee has been fired after a ballot bin and bag fell off the worker's truck and was found by a passerby in an incident that was caught on camera.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed the passerby finding the items near the Florida's Turnpike and 211th Street in Cutler Bay.

"That's sealed, look at that," a man says in the video. "That's crazy."

Later in the video, the items are seen being turned in to Miami-Dade Police.

Last night, an individual came across a box full of ballots and other documents on exit 11 of the Turnpike, at the intersection of 211th St. in Cutler Bay. He immediately picked them up and took them to the police station, where they have been properly secured. No information yet… pic.twitter.com/HQP6glsm9b — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) October 29, 2024

Miami-Dade's deputy supervisor of elections Roberto Rodriguez called it "human error," saying the worker forgot to lock the back of the truck and as they drove off, the sealed bin and sealed bag fell out.

The bin and bag contained already voted ballots from early voting, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the person who saw the items fall from the truck turned them in to police, and elections staff verified that all seals were intact and nothing was tampered with or damaged.

Rodriguez added that while the incident was unintentional, the department has zero tolerance for error and the employee was fired.