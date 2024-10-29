Caught on Camera

Worker fired after ballot bin & bag fell off Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections truck

Video shows passerby who found items and turned them in to Miami-Dade Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections employee has been fired after a ballot bin and bag fell off the worker's truck and was found by a passerby in an incident that was caught on camera.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed the passerby finding the items near the Florida's Turnpike and 211th Street in Cutler Bay.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"That's sealed, look at that," a man says in the video. "That's crazy."

Later in the video, the items are seen being turned in to Miami-Dade Police.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Miami-Dade's deputy supervisor of elections Roberto Rodriguez called it "human error," saying the worker forgot to lock the back of the truck and as they drove off, the sealed bin and sealed bag fell out.

The bin and bag contained already voted ballots from early voting, Rodriguez said.

Local

Volusia County 1 hour ago

Woman secretly reports assault by disguising 911 call as pizza order

Florida Atlantic University 2 hours ago

FAU study found ‘dramatic' drop in U.S. youth marijuana use from 2011 to 2021

Rodriguez said the person who saw the items fall from the truck turned them in to police, and elections staff verified that all seals were intact and nothing was tampered with or damaged.

Rodriguez added that while the incident was unintentional, the department has zero tolerance for error and the employee was fired.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami-Dade CountyElectionsDecision 2024
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us