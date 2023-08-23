Worker hospitalized after being impaled by rebar at Miami construction site

A worker was hospitalized after he was impaled by rebar at a construction site in Miami Wednesday.

The man was working at the site at 77 Southeast 5th Street when he fell onto standing rebar and became impaled, Miami Fire Rescue officials said.

The rebar impaled his lower body and went through his torso, officials said.

The Miami Technical Rescue Team responded and paramedics stabilized him while specialists used cutting tools to free him.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Video showed rescue workers lowering him in a basket using a crane.

The worker was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but officials later said he'd been stabilized.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.