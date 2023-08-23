Miami

Worker hospitalized after being impaled by rebar at Miami construction site

The man was working at the site at 77 Southeast 5th Street when he fell onto standing rebar and became impaled, Miami Fire Rescue officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A worker was hospitalized after he was impaled by rebar at a construction site in Miami Wednesday.

The man was working at the site at 77 Southeast 5th Street when he fell onto standing rebar and became impaled, Miami Fire Rescue officials said.

The rebar impaled his lower body and went through his torso, officials said.

The Miami Technical Rescue Team responded and paramedics stabilized him while specialists used cutting tools to free him.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Video showed rescue workers lowering him in a basket using a crane.

The worker was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but officials later said he'd been stabilized.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

only on 6 20 mins ago

It's always hotter in this Florida Keys city. NBC6 meteorologist breaks down why

Hollywood 5 hours ago

Man arrested for bringing loaded gun to child's elementary school in Hollywood: Police

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us