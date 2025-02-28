Worker hurt after crash at construction site on Turnpike ramp in Hialeah Gardens

A worker was hospitalized after a crash at a construction site on a Florida's Turnpike ramp in Hialeah Gardens early Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. at the Ramp to the Turnpike near Okeechobee Road.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a Nissan SUV was trying to make a left onto the ramp when there was a collision with a Dodge pickup truck.

The Nissan was redirected and crashed into a nearby work zone, where it hit a cement truck and a construction worker, FHP said.

The worker, a man whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Footage showed both vehicles heavily damaged near the cement truck, whith FHP troopers at the scene investigating.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.