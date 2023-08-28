Worker killed in crane collapse at Miami's Mercy Hospital identified

Authorities have identified the man killed in a weekend crane collapse at a South Florida hospital, as a federal investigation into the incident was underway.

The crane collapse happened Saturday afternoon at HCA Mercy Hospital in Miami.

On Monday, Miami Police identified the man killed as 32-year-old Mario Bladimir Andino Renteria.

Officials said the crane was holding mechanical equipment that fell when it collapsed, killing the man and leaving four others injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No hospital patients or staff were injured.

The crane was part of a construction project that began late last year to replace air handlers, and the people involved are all workers.

Two of the workers were in stable condition while the other two were in serious condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the collapse.

"An actual piece of the crane collapsed on itself. So, OSHA's going to have to complete their investigation and come back with their findings as to what really transpired," said Asael Marrero, the City of Miami's Building Director.