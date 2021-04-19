Worker Suspended After Brawl at Opa-Locka Carnival Ride

A carnival worker was suspended from his job after a video circulated online of a fight he had with a woman at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market over the weekend.

The footage, shared by Only in Dade, shows a mother and two kids getting off a Ferris wheel ride when it appears that words are exchanged with the carnival worker.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The employee is then seen hitting the woman in the face. The children try to move to get out of the way and others then rush in to come to her defense as it turns into a brawl.

The Opa-locka Police Department says it happened this past Saturday night and they are now investigating. Authorities say they have interviewed the woman victim and found probable cause to arrest the employee seen in that video.

The employee's name hasn't been released. It's unclear what happened before the cameras started rolling.

A spokesperson from Hildebrand Amusement Rides told NBC 6 over the phone that the employee has been suspended and is currently talking to police. They went on to say that they don’t condone these kinds of actions.