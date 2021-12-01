Hallandale Beach

Workers Rescued After Partial Scaffolding Collapse at Hallandale Beach High-Rise

Two workers were rescued after a partial scaffolding collapse left them dangling off the side of a high-rise condominium building in Hallandale Beach Wednesday.

The incident was reported at the building at 1950 S. Ocean Boulevard.

Footage showed fire rescue crews being lowered to the workers from the building's roof, while firefighters assisted from a bucket truck and the condo building's balconies.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the building around 3 p.m. to rescue the workers, who were suspended by their harnesses.

One worker was safely lowered to the ground and the other was rescued by the bucket truck.

No injuries were reported.

