Workers Dealing With Sweltering Conditions at Hard Rock Stadium Testing Site

With temperatures rising to near record numbers across the area, the heat of South Florida is something state officials are keeping an eye on at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site located at Hard Rock Stadium.

Workers administering the tests are covered from head to toe in personal protective equipment, which can get very hot as workers are being rotated in and out consistently once they sweat through that protective gear.

State officials say they are maintaining a close guard on those employees for both their safety and the safety of those coming to get tested.

“We’ve had 90 degree sweltering heat. They are in PPE, which is not cool, and masks over their faces,” said Mike Jachles from Florida’s Association of Public Information Officers. “It is very challenging. However, everyone is dedicated to ensuring this process is done professionally and as efficiently as possible.”

Officials have placed trailers on the site where workers can go inside to cool down as needed over the course of the day.

State officials recently took over control of the Hard Rock Stadium site in Miami Gardens, one of three locations in Florida that were initially run by the federal government before funding was turned over.

The site is now testing up to 400 people per day for anyone over the age of 18.