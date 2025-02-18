World-renowned opera singer Angel Refusé inspires the next generation

Opera singer Angel Refusé has performed on stages across the globe, captivating audiences with his powerful voice. But now, he’s back in the city that shaped him—Miami—where he hopes to inspire a new generation of artists.

A proud graduate of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, he says his South Florida roots and early exposure to the arts shaped his path.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"One of the most exciting parts of my story is that I'm homegrown," Refusé said.

His journey to the opera stage was unexpected. He dreamed of becoming a doctor, but a prerequisite arts program in high school led him to discover a passion for music, forever changing his path. He went on to study at the prestigious Boston Conservatory, refining his craft and establishing himself as a rising star in the world of opera.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Refusé’s dedication to preserving cultural history through the arts is deeply personal.

One of his greatest inspirations is Marian Anderson, the legendary African American contralto who made history in Miami in 1951. Anderson refused to perform for segregated audiences, a bold stance that led to the desegregation of the Dade County Auditorium.

An archived article from The Miami Herald in 1952 detailed the groundbreaking event, stating, “Miss Anderson performed for Miami’s first unsegregated audience, and it was as fine an audience as we have seen assembled here.”

Refusé is using his voice not only to perform but to uplift the next generation of artists.

He is teaming up with Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Baskin for Broadway in the Gardens—a special event at the Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts celebrating Black excellence in theater and music.

Councilwoman Baskin told NBC 6, "Miami is the melting pot of everything from culture to food to music. It's important to expose the community to different types of art and ensure our history is told."

The event will feature performances by Refusé, alongside the Peter London Global Dance Company, showcasing the richness of the African diaspora in the performing arts. For Refusé, classical music is not just entertainment—it’s cultural preservation.

Broadway in the Gardens will take place this Friday at the Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts. Everything gets started at 7pm. For more information on Broadway in the Gardens click here.