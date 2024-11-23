Miami

World's first Michelin-starred taco shop comes to Miami for limited time. Here's what to know

By Sophia Hernandez

Foodies and taco lovers rejoice! The world’s first Michelin-starred taco shop is right in our own backyard, but only for a limited time.

This year a small taqueria in Mexico City called El Califa de Leon became the first taco stand ever to receive a Michelin star.

Now through Dec. 5, the renowned taco stand is teaming up with Tacombi, a national Mexican chain, in the heart of Brickell and the design district to give Miami folks a taste of the famous tacos.

While the lines are a little lengthy, the service is quick.

The stand features staples like tacos al pastor and birria tacos, but they also have their Michelin standouts.

The chuleta and costilla, while they look simple, their flavor packs a punch.

Their thinly sliced fillets and fresh tortillas are what helped the Michelin team give them a one-star rating.

The deliciously famous tacos and the pop-up menu will only be here for a limited time so head on down to either Tacombi location and try them out for yourself.

