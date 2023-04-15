‘Worst Moment of My Life': Families Without Power For Days After Historic Flooding in Fort Lauderdale

Crews have made some progress in Fort Lauderdale after the historic flooding event earlier this week, however, several roads remain underwater.

The Edgewood neighborhood saw some of the worst flooding. It's where Marjorie Banks and her husband have lived for more than 15 years.

"This is crazy," Banks said. "I can't even think of the adjective to use to how it's affected everybody."

Banks says by the time she got home Wednesday, water was already inside. Her pit bull was still in the backyard.

"I climbed out the window to check on him because I couldn't hear him barking, he was submerged underwater,” Banks said.

Banks' daughter Shasta Seibert lives down the street. She had to walk in waist-high water several times this week to bring her parents something to eat.

"It's just a blessing that we're alive, to be honest with you and I was able to get my parents food and I was able to make sure they’re okay,” Seibert said.

Not only are families still dealing with knee-high water, but many of them also didn’t have power Saturday.

"It was awful, I'm not going to lie,” Seibert said. “It was the worst moment of my life."

Bob Thomas says he called 911 Wednesday night complaining of chest pains, but a boat didn’t show up until early the next morning.

“I'm making it, doing the best I can,” Thomas said. "Everything is soaking wet. Everything. I lost my computer. Two phones. All my furniture."

As for Banks, she's counting her blessings. In the midst of Wednesday's downpour, she says her prayers were answered.

"I was so tired getting an 80-pound pit bull up, I said a prayer to God please help me get this cage up so I can get him in and I heard my daughter's voice right after I said that,” Banks said.

There are 36 pumping trucks across Fort Lauderdale. The city says all the pumping overnight lowered the water levels here in the Edgewood neighborhood by 5 inches.