‘Worth the Wait': Festival-Goers Celebrate the Return of Ultra

Tens of thousands made their way to Bayfront Park Saturday for day two of Ultra Music Festival’s return to Miami.

“Definitely worth the wait,” one festival-goer said.

Although festival-goers seem to be having a great time so far, safety remains a concern for Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue.

“Yesterday we only had four arrests,” said City of Miami Police Spokesperson Mike Vega on Saturday. All the arrests were made for possession of narcotics. “Be careful because these drugs are being laced with fentanyl, and we know how deadly that can be. We don’t want to have them be another statistic.”

In addition to the four arrests made Friday, at least two people were arrested Saturday — one for narcotics and the other an unruly person.

On Friday, Miami Fire Rescue says there were 64 calls for medical service, and 14 people went to the hospital. On Saturday, 53 more people were evaluated and 16 were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They’re outside in the sun all day, dancing, drinking,” Miami Fire Rescue Spokesperson Lt. Pete Sanchez said. “We continue to ask everyone to stay hydrated, stay together, be safe, and have a good time. So that come Sunday night, we’ve had a successful event.”

“Honestly, everybody had a good amount of space,” said a festival-goer. “Stay with your friends, and you’re good!”

Festivalgoers are also encouraged to travel via Miami’s Metromover to reduce traffic congestion.