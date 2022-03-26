‘Worth the Wait': Festivalgoers Celebrate the Return of Ultra

Tens of thousands made their way to Bayfront Park Saturday for day two of Ultra Music Festival’s return to Miami.

“Definitely worth the wait,” one festival goer said.

Festival goers say they’ve had a great time so far.

“Honestly, everybody had a good amount of space,” said another festival goer. “Stay with your friends, and you’re good!”

Miami Police say day one brought a handful of arrests.

“Yesterday we only had four arrests,” City of Miami Police Spokesperson Mike Vega said. “... Be careful because these drugs are being laced with fentanyl, and we know how deadly that can be. We don’t want to have them be another statistic.”

Miami Fire Rescue says there were 64 calls for medical service, and 14 people went to the hospital.

“They’re outside in the sun all day, dancing, drinking,” Miami Fire Rescue Spokesperson Lt. Pete Sanchez said. “We continue to ask everyone to stay hydrated, stay together, be safe, and have a good time. So that come Sunday night, we’ve had a successful event.”

Festivalgoers are also encouraged to travel via Miami’s Metromover to reduce traffic congestion.