Wrong Way Crash Causes Lane Closures on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A major crash early Friday morning involving a wrong way driver closed all southbound lanes for several hours on Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper footage showed the crash, which took place just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Northwest 199th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided with a Toyota pickup truck.

The male driver of the Camaro was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. FHP investigators did not release information on the crash, including if speed or alcohol played a factor.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues. All lanes reopened to drivers shortly after 8 a.m.