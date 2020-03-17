coronavirus

WWE Moves WrestleMania Event From Tampa Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The WWE will still hold the event, moving it to their performance center in Orlando in front of limited personnel and with no fans in attendance

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

One of the final sporting events still on Florida’s schedule in the coming weeks is no longer taking place as planned.

On Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that its annual WrestleMania event scheduled for April 5th inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium has been moved over concerns with the growing coronavirus pandemic.

All events associated with WrestleMania 36 throughout the city have been cancelled.

Local

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Coronavirus Fears: Nursing Homes Struggle With Infection Control

coronavirus 14 hours ago

City Leaders in Hallandale Beach Support Local Restaurants Struggling Amid Coronavirus Concerns

“While we are saddened that this unforeseen situation has led us to today’s announcement, this is totally the right call for the safety and security of everyone involved,” Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins said in a statement.

The WWE will still hold the event, moving it to their performance center in Orlando in front of limited personnel and with no fans in attendance. The event will still be available for purchase on pay-per-view.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusWWE
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us