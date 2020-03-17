WWE Moves WrestleMania Event From Tampa Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

One of the final sporting events still on Florida’s schedule in the coming weeks is no longer taking place as planned.

On Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that its annual WrestleMania event scheduled for April 5th inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium has been moved over concerns with the growing coronavirus pandemic.

All events associated with WrestleMania 36 throughout the city have been cancelled.

“While we are saddened that this unforeseen situation has led us to today’s announcement, this is totally the right call for the safety and security of everyone involved,” Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins said in a statement.

The WWE will still hold the event, moving it to their performance center in Orlando in front of limited personnel and with no fans in attendance. The event will still be available for purchase on pay-per-view.