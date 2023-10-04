Wynwood businesses say they've ‘been put in a chokehold' while construction thrives

Businesses in one of Miami’s most visited neighborhoods are sounding the alarm over construction projects they say have hindered business.

While it’s no surprise that construction remains rampant in Wynwood, business owners say street closures have gotten out of control.

Northwest 24th Street is a small one-way road with around a dozen bars and restaurants on each side. There's a massive residential construction project on the street along with utility work being done by Florida Power & Light contractors.

The utility work often leads to road closures during peak business hours, according to Johnathan Wakefield, the owner of J Wakefield Brewing.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Nobody comes down here. So, we've been put in a chokehold, and it’s only gotten worse as of late," said Wakefield. "They put these road closed signs out front which is almost like the sign of death."

Wakefield says his brewery made just $500 on Monday night.

Gramps is a popular hangout spot that normally thrives during the "cooler" months of October, November, and December because of its outdoor setting. Owner Adam Gersten says business is down by more than 25%.

"They’re starting at about 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. when people are looking for dinner and placing a police car with all its lights on facing towards the street, against the flow of traffic, putting up multiple barriers," said Gersten. "The neighborhood is difficult to navigate."

Rick Sarille, a managing partner at Racket, says businesses fear they will be on verge of closure if the construction schedule isn’t amended.

"They’re shutting down the roads from one end to the other which prevents not only foot traffic but people from getting dropped off close to Racket," he said.

FPL sent NBC6 a statement regarding the business owners' concerns.

"FPL is actively working on an undergrounding project along NW 24th Street in Wynwood in order to serve the area's growing energy needs and provide continued reliable service for all our customers. FPL worked with local city officials to plan the project and has ensured it is in full compliance with Public Service Commission regulations," the statement read. "While work is taking place nightly between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in accordance with city restrictions, we are continuing to make every reasonable effort to minimize lane closures, construction-related noise and any other inconveniences as we work safely and respectfully in the community."

Manny Gonzalez, the Executive Director of the Wynwood Business Improvement District, says a meeting is scheduled for Friday with FPL and community stakeholders to address concerns and find a solution.

"It seems like these utility companies are being hired through the state. So, they are basically bypassing the requirements or updating of both city and county,” said Gonzalez.

However, business owners say their attempts to contact the contractors in the past never led to a response.

"It’s a direct attack on our revenue,” said Wakefield. "It’s basically, they don’t care if we go out of business."