Miami-Dade

Wynwood Mural Honors Miami Heat, Encourages Residents to ‘Mask Up' in Pandemic

Artist Kyle Holbrook painted the mural in an effort to inspire the community through Pinnacle Housing’s Art in Public Places program

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A giant mural was unveiled in Wynwood on Wednesday to both honor the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, and remind South Florida to wear masks in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper footage caught the 60-foot high mural honoring players and health care workers located near the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 5th Avenue.

Artist Kyle Holbrook painted the mural in an effort to inspire the community through Pinnacle Housing’s Art in Public Places program.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Hollywood 24 mins ago

Police Investigate After Man Killed in Downtown Hollywood Shooting

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

"Through this program, we sponsor talented local artists like Kyle who use their creative vision to educate and move the community through inspirational murals painted on the facade of our buildings, reaching thousands of locals and visitors,” said Pinnacle co-founder Louis Wolfson III.

Heat players such as superstars Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro were featured along with statements such as “Mask Up Miami” and “We’re coming for Revenge, LeBron” – a shot at former Heat champion and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, who helped beat Miami in October’s NBA Finals.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami HeatWynwood
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us