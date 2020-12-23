Wynwood Mural Honors Miami Heat, Encourages Residents to ‘Mask Up' in Pandemic

A giant mural was unveiled in Wynwood on Wednesday to both honor the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, and remind South Florida to wear masks in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper footage caught the 60-foot high mural honoring players and health care workers located near the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 5th Avenue.

Artist Kyle Holbrook painted the mural in an effort to inspire the community through Pinnacle Housing’s Art in Public Places program.

"Through this program, we sponsor talented local artists like Kyle who use their creative vision to educate and move the community through inspirational murals painted on the facade of our buildings, reaching thousands of locals and visitors,” said Pinnacle co-founder Louis Wolfson III.

Heat players such as superstars Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro were featured along with statements such as “Mask Up Miami” and “We’re coming for Revenge, LeBron” – a shot at former Heat champion and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, who helped beat Miami in October’s NBA Finals.