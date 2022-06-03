Pride Month

Wynwood Pride Announces 2022 Music Festival Lineup, Events

Wynwood Pride is set to provide a three-day festival filled with art, music, culture and unity to benefit the non-profit organization Equality Florida, which supports the LGBTQIA community

As the nation takes part in pride month celebrations, Wynwood is no exception.

Wynwood Pride is set to provide a three-day festival filled with art, music, culture and unity to benefit the non-profit organization Equality Florida, which supports the LGBTQIA community.

The 2022 Wynwood Pride Festival is set to start Friday, Jun. 10, at around 5 p.m. at RC Cola Plant with a 2-day music festival, and end Sunday, Jun. 12, with a "Neighborhood Takeover."

MARINA, Azealia Banks, RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Violet Chachki & Gottmik, Slayyyter, Cupcakke, Charlie Soul Clap, Fatherhood, and Miss Toto are some of the artists scheduled to perform at this year's music festival.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Wynwood Pride Music festival 2022

During Sunday's Neighborhood Takeover, some venues of Wynwood Arts District, including R House and Crusoe Cabana Deluxe, will feature free events.

Visitors can expect a glittering marathon of neighborhood-wide drag shows, dance parties, brunches, surprise appearances, art installations and more.

Local

Tropical storm warning 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade Mayor Shares Emergency Preparedness Updates Ahead of Tropical System

2022 Hurricane Season Jun 1

Get Ready for Hurricane Season with Radar and Alerts in the NBC 6 App

For more information visit wynwoodpride.com

This article tagged under:

Pride MonthMiami-Dade CountyWynwoodsouth florida eventspride festival
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us