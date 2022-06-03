Wynwood Pride Announces 2022 Music Festival Lineup, Events

As the nation takes part in pride month celebrations, Wynwood is no exception.

Wynwood Pride is set to provide a three-day festival filled with art, music, culture and unity to benefit the non-profit organization Equality Florida, which supports the LGBTQIA community.

The 2022 Wynwood Pride Festival is set to start Friday, Jun. 10, at around 5 p.m. at RC Cola Plant with a 2-day music festival, and end Sunday, Jun. 12, with a "Neighborhood Takeover."

MARINA, Azealia Banks, RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Violet Chachki & Gottmik, Slayyyter, Cupcakke, Charlie Soul Clap, Fatherhood, and Miss Toto are some of the artists scheduled to perform at this year's music festival.

During Sunday's Neighborhood Takeover, some venues of Wynwood Arts District, including R House and Crusoe Cabana Deluxe, will feature free events.

Visitors can expect a glittering marathon of neighborhood-wide drag shows, dance parties, brunches, surprise appearances, art installations and more.

For more information visit wynwoodpride.com