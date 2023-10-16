Xavien Howard day-to-day after sustaining injury against Panthers, McDaniel confirms

Mike McDaniel held his traditional Monday post-game press conference after his teams 41-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

While the main talking point is Tyreek Hill's backflip video after scoring a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter, McDaniel revealed that star corner Xavien Howard and running back Chris Brooks sustained injuries against the Panthers.

For Howard, the corner suffered a groin injury during the game and will be assessed with a day-to-day prognosis.

As for Brooks, the running back looks more week-to-week as his ankly injury has some swelling that is concerning the medical staff.

"I would say that X is more day to day, Chris, is more week to week. I would say. You know, there's some some swelling that has to go down with Chris before we can totally get the timeline. The or the the rough estimation. And we're going to see how how X calms down in response to treatment here," McDaniel said.

McDaniel also spoke highly of the role Liam Eichenberg is doing filling in for Connor Williams who is also in a day-to-day situation as he recovers from a groin injury.

"So when you know, we could feel it during the week actually had guys mid play celebrating his decisive call and that manifests itself in the game in the game I thought his play he he blocked people well but he also did his part to help others block their guys as well with appropriate communication decisiveness," McDaniel said.

The 5-1 Dolphins face a big test this week as they head to Philadelphia to take on the 5-1 Eagles, who themselves are also struggling with their secondary.