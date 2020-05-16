Yachts Catch Fire in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

Fire crews were working late last night to put out fires that had engulfed two 80-foot yachts in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

One of the fires broke out around 3 a.m. The two yachts that were aflame were next to some homes and not too far from each other on Southwest 26th Avenue.

It took about 80 firefighters and 30 minutes to put out the fires, officials said.

One fire rescue officer said that "This is extremely rare to have two yachts, similar in size, similar amount of fire in both and to have to go to a second alarm for both fires, it was extremely difficult and extremely rare."

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.