Yamato Road: How Japanese pioneers made their home in what is now Boca Raton

You may have driven past it without a second thought.

Yamato Road, a stretch of highway near Boca Raton, is tucked amid Florida’s lush landscape and suburban sprawl. But the name carries a profound legacy of Japanese pioneers who dared to dream far from home.

This area was home to a group of Japanese immigrants determined to forge a new life in the United States. They called it the Yamato colony, a small but powerful chapter in the story of America’s agricultural history.

In 1903, Joe Sakai, a visionary from Japan, arrived in Florida in search of opportunity.

Unlike many Japanese agricultural settlements across the U.S., which often operated under tenant-farming systems, Sakai had a different idea: land ownership. He believed that true prosperity and permanence could only come if these settlers had a piece of land to call their own.

They named their new home “Yamato.”

“Yamato actually means ‘great peace.' It’s also an ancient name for Japan’s main island, Honshu. It carried connotations of prosperity, peace, and hope," Carla Stansifer, the curator of Japanese Art at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, explained.

Early settlers began the hard work of planting winter vegetables and pineapples under the unrelenting sun.

“Farming the land, clearing the land — it was very difficult work,” Stansifer said.

Sakai understood that a thriving colony needed more than crops—it needed families. So, he turned to a cultural custom known as the picture bride system.

"They would often have a symbolic ceremony in Japan before traveling," Stansifer said. "That way, they were legally married and could get a passport. Then they’d travel across the world, alone, to meet their husbands in America.”

It's the focus of a new exhibition at the Morikami Museum titled "Japanese War Brides: Pioneers of Yamato Colony."

The exhibition highlights the women who joined the colony and navigated the new land.

At its peak, the Yamato colony was never particularly large. Just about 140 people lived there between 1904 and 1942, but their impact endures.

By 1927, Florida’s land boom caused many families to sell and move on. Still, the story of these Japanese pioneers survives, preserved in museums, in family archives, and most visibly, in a road sign thousands pass by every day.

“Women of Yamato” is now on display at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens through Aug. 24.

Click here for more information: https://morikami.org/.