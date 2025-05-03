Pembroke Pines

Years after falling frond killed motorman, palm tree belts installed in Pembroke Pines

"When I first heard of the accident, I was shocked. I needed to hear it again because it did not seem real," his widow, Sylvia Herring, said. "I don’t know anybody like him, never come across anybody like him again."

By Steve Litz

The wife of a South Florida police officer killed in a motorcycle crash is lobbying to bring a simple solution to a potentially deadly problem to more cities.

It's an answer to a threat literally looming over sidewalks and streets: palm fronds.

Charles Herring, a motorman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, died in 2023. He was on duty, and a palm frond fell on him while he was riding.

He crashed, and died from his injuries.

In the months after, she got word of the Troy Belt, green bands wrapped around palm trees.

"It’s nylon, green to blend in, has a clip hook and keeps palm fronds from falling," inventor Troy Stanley said.

He explained how falling fronds can be dangerous.

"The force of gravity, their coming down hard, they are going to do some damage and hurt you," he said. "In a parking lot, they’re falling down on cars, breaking windshields, doing a lot of damage to vehicles or pedestrians. There are people died from this just walking down a sidewalk."

Sylvia Herring has successfully lobbied Pembroke Pines officials to install them on palm trees near walkways parking lots and roadways, and her efforts continue.

"I’m hoping that with [Pembroke Pines] starting the process that other cities will follow through, but I do plan on bringing this to other cities," she said.

