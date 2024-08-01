Yelp's 25 Best New Restaurants in the South includes 3 South Florida eateries. See who made the list

South Florida's got warm weather year-round, a beach nearby and according to Yelp, some of the best new restaurants in the South.

And you thought living here couldn't get any better.

Yelp’s 25 Best New Restaurants in the South rounded up the best new culinary destinations and identified the hottest Southern trends from "Austin to Atlanta and Nashville to New Orleans" based on users' reviews.

Noko, an Asian grill in Nashville, Tennessee, clinched the #1 spot. Only one place in Florida—Nami, in Orlando—ranked higher than our local establishments at #3. And Tampa's Predalina took the #16 spot to close out the Florida spots on the list.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Lucky for us, the rankings include two restaurants located in Miami and one in Pembroke Pines. And two of them are in the top 10.

In order of rank, they are:

Location: 62 NW 27th St, Miami, FL 33127

This Wynwood hotspot specializes in modern grilled cuisine at the hands of chef and grill master Guillermo Eleicegui.

Diners can expect "a global cuisine focused on the fines meats, using the best techniques of the open fire, in communion with organic and seasonal vegetables," according to its website.

"This Michelin-recognized newcomer specializes in wood-fired meats and seafood that have Yelpers and critics swooning," Yelp says.

Location: 207 N Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

"Majority-owned by former NBA star Brandon Knight, this small, welcoming spot features scrumptious Southern home cooking," Yelp says.

The menu features happy hour bites for less than $10, including bistro wings, mac and cheese and bistro shrimp.

According to Yelp: "The motto on the wall says it all: 'Feed your soul."

Location: 177 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130

This spot is named after the Quechua word for the celestial sky river, according to its website, highlighting its commitment to a gastronomy inspired by "ancient Inca civilizations."

"Sumptuous Peruvian/Andean dishes are ready for their closeup at this buzzy new addition to the Brickell restaurant scene," Yelp says.

So let us know if they live up to their stellar reviews.

You can see the full list of restaurants in the top 25 here.