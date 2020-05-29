YMCA to Hold Summer Day Camps Across South Florida Starting June 8th

In an effort to help families across South Florida who have had to keep their kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the YMCA will be holding summer camps in the coming weeks.

The organization announced the summer day camps starting June 8th at locations across Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. The camps will be operating with the use of social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will have in place safety measures that include hand washing, masks for staff, six-foot distancing, as much outdoor activities, and a 1 to 9 ratio of staff to campers,” said Sheryl Woods, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Florida.

Activities will include both indoor and outdoor wellness programs along with arts and crafts, sports, water safety programs and daily swim lessons at locations with pools.

Parents are encouraged to apply early. For more information, call 954-334-9622 or click on this link.