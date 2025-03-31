YNW Melly

YNW Melly again seeks bond ahead of double murder re-trial in Broward

This is the second time attorneys for Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, filed a motion for pre-trial release since his July 2023 mistrial on the double murder charges

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rapper YNW Melly is once again asking a Broward County judge to issue him a bond so he can try to get out of jail while he awaits his double murder re-trial.

This is the second time attorneys for Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, filed a motion for pre-trial release since his July 2023 mistrial on the double murder charges.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Demons is accused of shooting Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams to death in October of 2018. Both victims were members of the YNW Collective along with Demons. Demons has been in custody now more than 2,000 days.

YNW MELLY CASE

YNW Melly Mar 6

YNW Melly's ex lost her job after arrest linked to rapper's double murder case

YNW Melly Feb 18

‘Mr. Demons has now been in custody for 2,202 days': Judge urges prosecutors to move forward during YNW Melly hearing

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In this latest motion for bond, filed last week, attorneys for Demons argue “it is not permissible to continue to deny Mr. Demons the fundamental right to liberty when other alternatives exist to satisfy any compelling state interest."

Several times throughout the eight-page motion, attorneys allege Demons is being abused at the hands of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office by denying him opportunities to speak to his family and one of his lawyers.

"BSO has placed a sheet to cover Mr. Demons cell, so no other inmate can contact him," the motion claims.

The motion alleges, “there is no reason to believe that Defendant poses a danger to the community or a risk of flight… there is a presumption in favor that Defendant should be released on his own recognizance without the need to post any financial bond."

There is no specific deadline for the judge to rule on this defense motion.

Demons' second double murder trial is scheduled to begin on September 10th. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

This article tagged under:

YNW MellyBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us