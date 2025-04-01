WATCH LIVE: YNW Melly attends hearing ahead of Broward double murder re-trial

A hearing is being held in Broward Tuesday for rapper YNW Melly ahead of his double murder re-trial.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams to death in October of 2018. Both victims were members of the YNW Collective along with Demons.

Demons' first trial ended in a mistrial in July of 2023. He remains behind bars while he awaits the re-trial but has been seeking to have a judge grant him bond.

The second double murder trial is scheduled to begin on September 10th. If convicted, Demons could face the death penalty.