YNW Melly's lawyer files complaint against lead detective in double murder case

Miramar Police said they are looking into a complaint filed by YNW Melly's lawyer against the lead detective in the rapper's double murder case.

The rapper's lawyers filed a Brady motion Wednesday requesting the prosecution to turn over exculpatory evidence.

"(The defense team) has recently learned that the lead detective, Detective M. Moretti, is under investigation and that an Assistant State Attorney has given a statement concerning an incident involving excessive force used by him against a potential witness in this case," the rapper's lawyer wrote in the filing.

Details on the incident were not immediately available. Miramar Police told NBC6 they received the complaint from YNW Melly's lawyer and were looking into it. Moretti, a 20-year veteran, has never been under any type of administrative investigation, Miramar Police added.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is in jail awaiting a re-trial in his double murder case. His initial trial ended in a mistrial back in July.

Demons is accused of shooting and killing two childhood friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in October of 2018. They were all part of the YNW rapper collective.

Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said. Authorities said Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

Demons has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.