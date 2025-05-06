WATCH LIVE: YNW Melly, seeking bond ahead of double murder re-trial, in court in Broward

Rapper YNW Melly is in court on Tuesday where his lawyers will try to convince a judge to issue him a bond so he can get out of jail as he awaits his double murder re-trial.

Attorneys for Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, filed a motion for pre-trial release in March. They alleged that he was being abused at the hands of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, as the department denied him opportunities to speak to his family and one of his lawyers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to court documents, Demons is scheduled for an Arthur hearing on Tuesday, during which defendants seek bond for offenses that are typically not bondable.

It's not the first time he's sought pre-trial release since his arrest on the double murder charges.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The rapper is accused of shooting Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams to death in October of 2018. Both victims were members of the YNW Collective along with Demons.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023. Demons has been in custody now more than 2,000 days.

His second double murder trial is scheduled to begin on September 10th. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.