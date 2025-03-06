YNW Melly

YNW Melly's ex lost her job after arrest linked to rapper's double murder case

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Mariah Hamilton in January for civil contempt as she returned to Miami after an international trip

By Marissa Bagg

YNW Melly's ex-girlfriend lost her job after her January arrest that's linked to the rapper's double murder case in Broward.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Mariah Hamilton in January for civil contempt as she returned to Miami after an international trip.

Hamilton is the ex-girlfriend of YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, who is accused of shooting and killing his friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in 2018 in Miramar. His first trial ended in a mistrial in 2023.

When Hamilton was a no-show at Demons' 2023 double murder trial, she violated a judge’s order stating she needed to testify at trial. But it wasn’t until she left the country on vacation earlier this year that law enforcement became aware of the warrant for her arrest.

In a court filing this week, Hamilton’s attorney explained her employment with a medical company was terminated when her employer learned of her January 26th arrest.

Her attorney is asking for an emergency hearing so a judge can explain in writing that Hamilton is not charged with a crime.

“The paperwork from Mariah Hamilton’s arrest labels her a 'fugitive from justice,' which means that she was charged with a crime, making it impossible for her to clear a background check and gain employment," the emergency motion document states.

The judge previously ordered Hamilton to wear an ankle monitor as a witness until she takes the stand in Demons' retrial.

Prosecutors said Hamilton’s testimony "vitally bears on the case and cannot be obtained from any other available witness."

According to court documents, Hamilton agreed to “sign a written promise that she will appear for all future court dates and maintain contact with her attorney and prosecutor to ensure her compliance."

Demons' retrial is scheduled to begin in September.

