Yorkie found days after it was stolen from Doral puppy store

A Yorkie puppy worth $4,500 was found days after a woman was caught on surveillance cameras stealing the dog from a pet store in Doral.

Police retrieved the stolen dog Monday, days after it was stolen out of World Famous Puppies on Northwest 52nd Street, the store confirmed Wednesday. Further details were not available.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 showed a woman — with the dog in her arms — walk past the checkout counter and straight out the door Friday.

"She was very aggressive," Carlos San Andres, who was working in the store at the time of the theft, previously told NBC6.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The woman is still at large. Doral Police confirmed they were investigating.

World Famous Puppies is known for its adorable breeds and global social media following.

San Andres said that the woman has come into the store on previous occasions.

"It was a client. She came in, like, two weeks ago. She take a look at the Yorkie," he said. "She was saying that her mom is going to buy her the puppy. We tell her the price, and she came in, like, a week ago, too, the same way: 'I'm looking for the puppy. It's going to be mine. My mom is going to buy it.'"

The woman allegedly made comments to employees about how it would be "crazy" if they sold the Yorkie to anyone else. San Andres also alleged she would scream at other customers.

Anyone with information about this theft or the woman allegedly involved should contact World Famous Puppies or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.